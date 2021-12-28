Highway robbery gang held

KOCHI

28 December 2021

The Kalamassery police on Tuesday arrested a gang that allegedly robbed passengers along selected stretches of the national highway.

The arrested were identified as Antony DeCosta, 22, and Arul Sebastian, 23, both residents of Cheranalloor. On the direction of Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner, the police intensified the probe for the gang after they allegedly robbed the bag of a motorcycle passenger.

Both the accused had gone into hiding following this. However, Antony was nabbed from Kalamassery and Arul from Edappally. Stolen items and weapons, including a machete, used for the thefts were recovered from them.

They were produced in court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

Murder attempt

The Nedumbassery police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of attempting to murder a man in a brawl at a bar.

The arrested man was identified as Biju aka Appakkala Biju, 39, of Thuruthisserry. He is accused of smashing a soda bottle on the head of one Nidhin during a brawl in the bar on December 25.

The accused is a history-sheeter with multiple cases against his name. A team led by Inspector P.M. Baiju and comprising sub inspector Aneesh K. Das, assistant sub inspector M.S. Bijesh, and civil police officer Yasanth made the arrest. He was produced in court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

Held for assault

The Pothanikkad police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of assaulting an autorickshaw driver.

The arrested person was identified as Muhammed Irshad, 21, of Assam. He is accused of assaulting the driver following a dispute over the autorickshaw fare on the night of December 27.

A team led by Inspectors Jeo Mathew and N.B. Sasi and civil police officers Bobby Abraham and M.K. Faisal made the arrest.