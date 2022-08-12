Higher secondary equivalent course exams from Saturday

Ernakulam to have 17 exam centres

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 12, 2022 22:16 IST

Examinations for higher secondary equivalent courses run by the Kerala State Literacy Mission (KSLM) will begin in the district on Saturday.

There are 17 exam centres in the district. The first-year exams will be taken by 671 participants and second-year exams by 880, said Deepa James, district coordinator, KSLM.

Three trans persons who had attended Samanvya, a project being run by KSLM for the trans community, and five differently abled candidates will also appear for the exams.

Out of the total 1,551 candidates appearing collectively for the first and second-year exams, 1,343 will be from the humanities stream and 208 from commerce. Among the candidates, 224 are from Scheduled Caste and 11 from Scheduled Tribe communities.

English exam will be held on the first day. The existing grading system will be applicable to those taking the equivalent courses as well.

Exams will be held between 9.30 a.m. and 12.15 p.m. The last exam will be held on August 20.

