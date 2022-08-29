Higher educational institutions facing a crisis: Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said here on Monday that higher educational institutions in the State were facing a crisis.

“Unfortunately, higher educational institutions are facing a sort of crisis in Kerala,” he said. Mr. Khan was presenting the Kerala Business Awards 2022 instituted by television channel News18 Kerala here.

Quoting noted scientist C.N.R. Rao, Mr. Khan said a majority of young talents in the State were migrating to higher educational institutions outside the State. “People have told me that they prefer enrolling their children in premier institutions outside the State as a five-year academic programme in the State will be completed only in six-and-a-half years,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor said one should not forget the plight of the poor, who contributed towards nation building through the taxes they pay while purchasing essentials.