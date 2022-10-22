Higher education in jeopardy in State, says CBCI Laity Council

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 22, 2022 20:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) Laity Council has said it was “unfortunate” how the administrative set up was putting higher education in the State in jeopardy. The “infighting within the administration” is creating a “crisis-like” situation, and the new generation is forced to leave the State for higher education and a safer future, alleged K.C. Sebastian, secretary of the CBCI Laity Council in a statement on Saturday. He alleged that the Governor of the State and the State administration were at loggerheads, which was “discouraging” as a whole and trust was being lost.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app