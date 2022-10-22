The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) Laity Council has said it was “unfortunate” how the administrative set up was putting higher education in the State in jeopardy. The “infighting within the administration” is creating a “crisis-like” situation, and the new generation is forced to leave the State for higher education and a safer future, alleged K.C. Sebastian, secretary of the CBCI Laity Council in a statement on Saturday. He alleged that the Governor of the State and the State administration were at loggerheads, which was “discouraging” as a whole and trust was being lost.
Higher education in jeopardy in State, says CBCI Laity Council
