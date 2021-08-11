High voter turnout in by-polls

A UDF victory in Piravom may cause tie of 13 seats each for ruling front, opposition

High voter turnout marked the by-elections to one municipal division and three panchayat wards in the district on Wednesday. While the by-election to division 5 in Piravom Municipality registered 79.88%, election to ward 6 in Marady panchayat, ward 11 in Vengoor panchayat, and ward 13 in Varapetty panchayat posted 81.26%, 89.02%, and 84.55% respectively.

The outcome of the by-elections may impact the power equations in at least two local bodies.

Elections were held to Karakkod, a division reserved for women in Piravom Municipality; North Marady, a ward reserved for Scheduled Castes in Marady panchayat; Choorathodu in Vengoor panchayat; and Kozhipilli, a ward reserved for women in Varapetty panchayat.

Counting will be held in the local body offices concerned on Thursday.

The by-election in the municipal division was held after the elected LDF councillor, Mini Sajan of JD (S), resigned on getting a government job. The division witnessed a direct fight between Anju Manu of the LDF and Sini Joy of the UDF.

Wafer-thin majority

With division 14 of the municipality also falling vacant following the death of its councillor, George Narekkadan, LDF, which wields power in the 27-member municipality, now has the majority of a single seat. A UDF victory in the by-election may bring about a tie of 13 seats each, kicking off a scramble for power.

Going into the by-election, both the LDF and the UDF are tied at seven seats each in the 15-member Vengoor panchayat. The by-election had to be held following the death of the elected LDF councillor in ward 11. The LDF will have to retain the ward to retain power as well.

The ward is witnessing a four-cornered contest between Leena Joy of the UDF, Peter P.V. of the LDF, Eldhose Abraham of the BJP, and an independent candidate, Veghesekutty V.K.

Little impact

The by-election in the sixth ward of Marady panchayat, necessitated by the elected LDF candidate's resignation on getting a government job, will have little impact on the UDF’s grip on the local body. In the 13-member panchayat, the UDF has eight members to the LDF's five. While an LDF victory will maintain status quo, a victory of the UDF will further consolidate its position. The by-election was contested by Ratheesh Changalimattom of the UDF, LDF-backed Independent Binil Thankappan, and BJP candidate Ajeesh A.

The outcome of the by-election to ward 13 in the 13-member Varapetty panchayat will also have little impact on the power equations as the UDF holds comfortable majority with 8 ward members. One of the four LDF ward members resigned on receiving government job, leading to the by-election. The by-election was contested by Shaji Blessy of the UDF, Rini Biju Vattaparambil, LDF-backed independent, Usha Murukan of the BJP and independent candidate, Reena.