High-risk children vulnerable to sexual abuse to be identified

A high-risk group of upper primary schoolchildren vulnerable to child sexual abuse will be identified and taught on how to fend off threats in select government and aided schools in the coastal belt of the district. The initiative is taken up as part of a year-long awareness campaign against the menace.

The programme is being organised jointly by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Jenika Charity Foundation.

“We have identified 10 schools at Edavanakkad, Njarakkal, Nayarambalam, and Vypeen where lawyers and clinical psychologists will hold three separate sessions for parents, teachers, and students on the dangers posed by child sexual abuse and the ways to tackle it. Besides, we will arrange for interaction between students found to be part of the high-risk group and our counsellors,” said Teena Cherian, founder president of Jenika Foundation.

The coastal belt was chosen for the programme as agencies working in the field of child protection had noticed that more child sexual abuse cases were being reported from coastal areas, which Ms. Cherian, who had also served as advisor to the Nirbhaya scheme for women and children, attributed to the prevailing impoverished living circumstances there.

Far from ideal family circumstances like unsafe houses, alcohol abuse, and illicit affairs of parents accounted for the vulnerability of children to sexual abuse in 90% of cases, she said.

Students from Standards 6, 7 and 8 will be covered under the programme. While some schools chosen were initially reluctant to participate in the programme owing to the taboo associated with child sexual abuse, eventually they saw reason and came around. Once the project ends, a community development project will be drawn up based on its findings by December.

Indiscreet handling of mobile phones by parents and their near complete ignorance about the workings of gadgets, making them incompetent to monitor their wards’ mobile usage pattern will be one of the prominent topics to be taken up as part of the campaign. Ms. Cherian said susceptibility of children to mobile phone abuse had been noticed in several schools where many students of even lower classes were found using them.

Kauser Edappagath, Principal District and Sessions Judge and chairman, DLSA, inaugurated the programme at SDPY KPMHS, Edavanakkad, on Thursday. Saleena V.G. Nair, Sub Judge and Secretary, DLSA, released a documentary on child sexual abuses titled “Amy - The Shattered Silence” and launched Jenika Foundation’s website on the occasion.