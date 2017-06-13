‘High-profile’ persons helping accused, says Mishel’s father

A high-profile individual and his son were helping Cronin Alexander Baby, arrested by the city police in connection with the mysterious death of CA student Mishel Shaji Varghese, alleged Shaji Varghese, the girl’s father, here on Monday.

Mr. Varghese accused the two of aiding Cronin evade the law and return to his workplace within 90 days of Mishel’s death. He refused to divulge the names, but said their identities had been revealed before the Crime Branch sleuths investigating the case.

Mishel, who was staying at a convent at Kacheripady, was reported missing on March 5. Mishel’s parents, hailing from Piravom, and the nuns at the convent lodged a missing case on March 6.

Her body was found near the Ernakulam wharf.

Mr. Varghese said that there was little progress in identifying and arresting those behind the death of his daughter.

“We were shocked to read a newspaper report the other day that Crime Branch has arrived at a conclusion that she had committed suicide. Crime Branch officials later told us that they were yet to reach any such conclusion,” he said.