High prevalence of skin disease among prison inmates

July 26, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A screening camp conducted by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists (IADVL), Kerala branch, at 10 prisons in the State has revealed that about 30% of the inmates having skin diseases had fungal infections.

Fungal infections were found to be the most common skin disease among the inmates, both men and women in prisons across the State. The percentage remained the same in both men and women, said Dr. Faizal M.M , president of IADVL Kerala, in a communication. The screening revealed skin diseases in around 300 female inmates and around 1,200 male inmates.

He said that the reasons behind the high prevalence of fungal infections are lack of hygiene and humid climate. Preventive measures to ensure skin hygiene were conveyed to the inmates. Other skin problems which were found to be common are eczema, scabies and psoriasis, he said.

Dr. Anuradha K.B, secretary, IADVL Kerala, said that the screening was part of the project “Mission Prison” that aims at extending care and compassion to those behind bars by conducting free skin camps at select prisons across the country. A team of experienced dermatologists in the State offered awareness about skin care and treatment of skin diseases at various prisons in Kerala as part of the initiative, she said.

