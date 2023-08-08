High pendency of murder cases, Sessions Judges given targets to clear pending cases

August 08, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Faced with the ‘alarmingly increasing’ pendency of murder cases, the Sessions Judges of Kerala have been given targets for clearing the cases. The disposal rate of cases will also be made a criterion for assessing the performance of judges.

The Kerala High Court has asked all the Principal Sessions judges to take up at least three murder cases a year. All the First Additional Sessions courts, except those in Alappuzha and Thodupuzha where there are no other special courts for POCSO Act cases, shall dispose of at least two murder cases a month. The other Additional Sessions Courts shall dispose of at least 15 murder cases in a year, according to a direction.

Two Additional Sessions courts in Thiruvananthapuram and one Additional Sessions Court each at Thrissur, Kollam and Thalassery will exclusively try murder cases for one year and dispose of at least five murder cases a month, according to an instruction.

Currently, over 1,900 murder cases are pending in the State with over 15 cases awaiting disposal for over one and a half decades. Over 100 cases remain undecided for over a decade and 600 cases for over five years.

Noting that the low number of disposal as the reason for the pendency, the High Court felt that the ‘situation may become unmanageable later’ if the disposal rate is not increased.

The officers of the other Sessions Courts shall give special weightage for the disposal of murder cases. If an Additional Sessions Judge disposes of one murder case in a month, the officer shall be deemed to have achieved one-fifth of the monthly volume of work, it said.

The disposal of a murder case, said a senior Sessions Judge, is influenced by a host of factors including the number of witnesses, documents and material objects to be examined. The trial could be further delayed by the non-availability of witnesses, lawyers and experts. The delay in obtaining forensic reports could also delay the disposal, he said.

