High organic load in Periyar led to fish kill, PCB tells Kerala High Court

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the opening of the shutter of the Pathalam bund discharging high organic load seems to have led to a decline in dissolved oxygen (DO) levels in the downstream areas of the Periyar, leading to the fish kill.

In an affidavit, the PCB submitted that it had been observed that during the summer months when the bund was closed for a long time, organic waste reached the river from several residential/commercial areas, ultimately getting deposited on the river bed of the upstream side of the bund.

According to preliminary investigations, the fish death was due to the sudden, continuous and strong flow of DO-depleted water along with the deposited sludge of high organic load that occurred when the bund was opened, causing a drop in DO in the downstream of the bund. At the time of the closing of the bund, there will not be enough dilution of treated effluent discharged due to stagnation of river. This may cause accumulation of organic load in the upstream.

The prolonged closure of the shutters results in the accumulation of organic load, which subsequently causes decline in DO levels in the upstream water of the bund. Therefore, instructions were issued to the Irrigation department in January to maintain minimum flow in the river. However, the Irrigation department had not taken any action to maintain the minimum flow or to intimate the PCB or other relevant departments regarding the opening of the shutters.

It was mandatory to maintain environment flow in the river during lean periods, especially on the stretch where controlled waste disposal was permitted for industries. The present conclusion was arrived based on the preliminary investigation and laboratory results. A few more analysis reports are awaited.

Committees mooted

The Board also suggested the constitution of a committee consisting of officials of the Irrigation department, PCB, and the Eloor municipality, and laying down a protocol for operating the regulatory-cum-bridge at Pathalam. The Irrigation department should coordinate necessary action in this regard.

The Irrigation department should expedite the construction of the walkway and dyke wall on the banks of the Periyar in the industrial belt to have better surveillance and effective control over industrial discharges. The department shall provide a proper drainage system for stormwater discharge and maintain internal roads in the industrial area.

It also suggested constituting a joint committee comprising heads of various departments including Revenue, Fisheries, Irrigation, PCB, LSGD, and Industries to prepare a comprehensive action plan for specifically addressing the Periyar river pollution.

The affidavit was filed in response to a writ petition filed by K.S.R. Menon and others seeking to prevent contamination of the river.

