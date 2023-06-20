High levels of pollutants detected in sediment samples collected from Kuzhikandam creek

June 20, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Hazardous chemicals including DDT and Benzene Hexachloride (BHC) were detected in higher levels in sediment samples collected from mud and silt collected from Kuzhikandam creek in Eloor and deposited along nearby roads and marshy lands, according to tests conducted by the Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi.

The research wing of the Samithi along with members of Janjagratha in Eloor had collected sediment samples after workers engaged by the Irrigation department excavated the contaminated silt and mud from the heavily polluted creek and deposited it along the nearby road and marshy land.

The activity was stopped midway following protests by environmental activists, who said that it was done in violation of directives from the National Green Tribunal for the rejuvenation of the creek. The State Pollution Control Board had also issued a notice asking the department to suspend the desilting of the creek.

Purushan Eloor, research co-ordinator of the Samithi, said on Tuesday that the sediment samples, which were tested at an independent inspection and testing company at Aroor, showed alarming levels of DDT (493 mg/kg) and BHC (17.36) mg/kg respectively. “We have demanded action against the Irrigation and municipal authorities responsible for the removal of mud and silt from the heavily contaminated creek in violation of the orders of the tribunal,” he said.

