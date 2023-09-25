HamberMenu
High-level Bangladesh team in Kochi to explore collaborations, partnership ventures

September 25, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh (South India) Shelley Salehin and his team are on a two-day visit to Kochi from Monday to interact with business and industry for opening new doors to potential collaborations and partnership ventures and discuss trade that will help both the countries grow.

On the first day of the visit, the team led by Mr. Salehin met members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Mattancherry. The importance of strengthening air connectivity between Dhaka and Kerala featured prominently during the discussions chaired by Arun David Mookken, chamber president. The meeting also discussed the importance of drawing up an action plan between Dhaka and the Indian Chamber. The visiting team also said that there was a plan to facilitate the visit of the Indian Chamber team to Dhaka.

