High-end tourism projects for Lakshadweep

The Lakshadweep administration organised an investors’ conference in New Delhi on Thursday to showcase the ecotourism projects for construction of 370 beach, water villas on Kadamat, Suheli and Minicoy islands of the Union Territory.

A press communication in this regard issued by S. Asker Ali, District Collector of Lakshadweep, said the Union Territory administration was developing these high-end projects “under the aegis of NITI Aayog with a vision to establish a robust base for maritime economic growth with tourism development”.

At the investors’ meet, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant explained the potential of the project and said, “A scientific approach was adopted... to ensure that it strikes a balance between protection of the fragile coral ecosystem and the need to improve livelihood opportunities of the islanders”. He highlighted the uniqueness of the project that all the applicable clearances required for the projects would be given upfront, including that of CRZ clearances so as to ease “high-end, low volume tourism” in the islands of Lakshadweep.

The last date for submission of tenders for the projects is September 17 and the successful bidder will get three years for construction and 72 years for the operation and maintenance of the projects on the islands, the release said.