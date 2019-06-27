High drama as rape accused attempts to flee from custody

High drama unfolded at the Panangad police station on Wednesday morning when a rape case accused allegedly fled after attacking the station sentry with a wireless set.

The accused, identified as Chinmayan, 48, of Nettoor, was, however, chased down by a police contingent, including Sub Inspector K. Deepak, near the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

Chinmayan stands accused in a case registered by the Kalamassery police invoking IPC 376 (rape) on a petition lodged by a 36-year-old woman lawyer. Since the victim belonged to the backward class, the police had also invoked provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case was transferred to the Panangad police three days ago as the accused is a resident of Nettoor within its limits.

“He was taken into custody and brought to the station around 6.30 a.m. as part of an inquiry by the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). Shortly afterwards, he attacked the sentry using a wireless set and took to his heels taking advantage of the fact that few police personnel were present at the station during the early morning hours,” said Mr. Deepak.

Meanwhile, Thrikkakara ACP R. Viswanadh said a probe into the rape case was under way.

The Panangad police arrested Chinmayan and registered another case against him, invoking IPC Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

According to the Kalamassery police, the accused had allegedly cheated several women in the past. He also had many criminal cases registered against him at various police stations, including Central, Palluruthy, and Maradu.

“He used to impersonate as police officer, lawyer, and journalist as it suited to pull off his nefarious designs. In the recent case, he had abused the woman lawyer after promising to marry her. She was sexually abused multiple times last year,” sources in the Kalamassery police said.

The accused was produced in court and remanded.