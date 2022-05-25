High drama as P.C. George turns up at police station

Interrogation in connection with a ‘hate speech’

High drama prevailed in the city on Wednesday afternoon when former legislator from Poonjar P.C. George turned up at the Palarivattom police station for interrogation in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly delivering a ‘hate speech’ at a temple in Vennala earlier this month.

Mr. George turned up with his son Shaun George following a notice issued by the police. Earlier, a court in Thiruvananthapuram had cancelled his bail in another case registered by the Fort police in Thiruvananthapuram for delivering an allegedly communally incendiary speech at the inauguration of a religious meeting.

On arrival at Palarivattom, the usually combative Mr. George told mediapersons that he would comply with the law. His arrival at the station shortly after 3 p.m., however, was marked by a series of protests. The activists of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) protesting against the accused politician in front of the station were arrested and removed from the scene.

“We will continue our protests against Mr. George wherever he goes unless he is arrested and he retracts from his communal position,” said Ashraf Vazhakkala, district president of PDP

This was followed by a protest in favour of Mr. George by BJP activists led by a host of senior leaders, including party State secretary K. Surendran and party candidate contesting the byelection to Thrikkakakara Assembly constituency, A. N. Radhakrishnan. Though the proceedings and questioning in connection with the case filed by Palarivattom police were supposed to last hours, they soon took him out of the station in a vehicle in the face of stiff protests by the BJP activists. Reportedly, he was initially taken to the police AR Camp for continuing the interrogation before handing him over to a team from the Fort Police in Thiruvananthapuram.

“We cannot arrest him in the case here since the High Court had given him bail. We summoned him for questioning,” said a senior city police officer. While the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court had turned down his anticipatory bail petition last week, Mr. George had successfully appealed the verdict in the High Court since then.

Mr. Shaun George regarded his father’s arrest as a vindictive act by “Pinarayi Vijayan’s police.” Slamming both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), he said the arrest on mere technical grounds was a politically motivated act in view of the forthcoming byelection at Thrikkakara. He said that an appeal will be filed against the Thriuvananthapuram court’s verdict cancelling Mr. George’s bail.