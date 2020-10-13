High drama as accused escapes police custody

The 19-year-old had been arrested over complaints of nuisance

High drama prevailed at Kalamassery after an accused escaped police custody, mounted a two-storey building in the neighbourhood and threatened to jump in the face of attempts by the police to capture him.

The 19-year-old from Alappuzha was picked up by the Kalamassery police from a hostel at Edappally over complaints of nuisance.

Though he was charged with bailable offences here, it soon emerged that he was absconding in a non-bailable case charged under IPC 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) by the Vallikunnam police in Alappuzha.

“As we interrogated him about that case, he just took off and climbed up a building in the neighbourhood,” said the police. Soon, fire force teams from Gandhinagar and Eloor stations rushed to the spot.

Fortunately, a friend rushed to the scene and talked him into coming down, and the police took him away, fire force sources said. The Kalamassery police said he would be handed over to the Vallikunnam police.