High Court’s review of waste management issue crucial for Kochi Corporation, Kerala government

March 19, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Tuesday sitting of the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court, which will consider the Brahmapuram waste management issue, will be crucial for both the Kochi Corporation and the State government.

The sitting of the Bench, comprising Justices S.V. Bhatti and Basant Balaji, comes after the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) slapped a fine of ₹100 crore on the Kochi Corporation as environment compensation for the loss caused by the Brahmapuram blaze.

Holding the civic body responsible for the “continuing neglect of its duties,” the NGT had asked it to deposit the amount with the Chief Secretary of the State within one month for “necessary remediation measures, including dealing with the public health issues of the victims”.

The Corporation, stunned by the hefty fine, has decided to move the High Court against the order. The appeal of the civic body against the NGT order is also likely to come up before the court on Tuesday. The State government and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board are expected to make their stand clear on the Brahmapuram issue by Tuesday when the court takes up the case.

The Board is likely to present a status report on the state of waste management affairs in all the local bodies of Kerala before the court on the day. The chairman of the Board has sought reports from all the districts, to be compiled and filed before the court.

The agency is also awaiting a report from the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, on the presence of dioxins in the atmosphere following the March 2 fire. The Damage Assessment Committee formed by the Board to take stock of the loss caused by the blaze would require such reports to arrive at a conclusion, said sources.