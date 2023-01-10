High Court verdict on two rescued children leaves childcare authorities concerned

January 10, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The recent High Court order directing the release of two children rescued from the street on the grounds of child labour with persons claiming to be their parents has left child care authorities in Ernakulam wondering about the effectiveness of future drives for rescuing children found in need of protection.

Children aged seven and six years were rescued by the Central police after they were reportedly found selling wares on their own at Marine Drive on November 29 last year. They were since then produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) who in turn sent them to a childcare home at Palluruthy.

Shortly thereafter, Pappu Bawariya, claiming to be the father of the seven-year-old, and Maya, wife of Pappu’s brother and claiming to be the mother of the six-year-old, approached the CWC demanding their release. It emerged that they were originally from Rajasthan and had migrated to Delhi.

The CWC, however, declined to oblige saying that they lacked birth certificates or any other ID proof to establish their claim.

The two then petitioned the High Court, and their plea to get the custody of the children was upheld in an order dated January 6. The order wondered how the children helping their parents sell wares amounted to child labour, and how they could be provided proper education while their parents were leading a nomadic life.

The order further noted that the primary responsibility of the care and protection of the children vested with the biological family and hence their holistic development could not be attained by separating them from the biological family.

However, the childcare authorities claimed that they had no documents to confirm that the petitioners were the biological family and were hence duty-bound to keep them in the care home for their protection and safety as per the Juvenile Justice Act. Besides, there was an order from the Delhi CWC for the repatriation of the children.

It was further pointed out that the children were found selling wares alone. In fact, no children found along with elders were rescued during the drive, child welfare sources said.

Notwithstanding the perceived blow in the instant case, the child welfare authorities remain determined to continue rescuing children found in need of care and protection.