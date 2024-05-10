High Court stays proceedings in case against MSF president

The Kerala High Court has stayed for two weeks all further proceedings in a case pending before the Judicial First Class Magistrate-IV, Kozhikode, against P.K. Navas, president of the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), for making sexually coloured remarks about former leaders of Haritha, the women’s wing of the MSF.

The court issued the stay order on a petition filed by Mr. Navas. The allegation against Mr. Navas is that during the State committee meeting of the MSF held on June 24, 2021 in Kozhikode, he had made insulting remarks against former Haritha leaders. The case was registered on a complaint by Najma Thabsheera, former general secretary of Haritha.

He said the issue had been amicably settled during a mediation at the instance of a senior IUML leader. It was jointly resolved by the complainant and the petitioner that it was essential to resolve all disputes between them, and that the circumstances warranted that they should function together in the best interest of the organisation.

Ms. Thabsheera had also filed a sworn affidavit before the Kerala High Court saying that the issue had been resolved, and that she did not want to continue with the prosecution proceedings. Mr. Navas sought to quash the case in view of the amicable settlement of the case.

