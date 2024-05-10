GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

High Court stays proceedings in case against MSF president

Published - May 10, 2024 11:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has stayed for two weeks all further proceedings in a case pending before the Judicial First Class Magistrate-IV, Kozhikode, against P.K. Navas, president of the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), for making sexually coloured remarks about former leaders of Haritha, the women’s wing of the MSF.

The court issued the stay order on a petition filed by Mr. Navas. The allegation against Mr. Navas is that during the State committee meeting of the MSF held on June 24, 2021 in Kozhikode, he had made insulting remarks against former Haritha leaders. The case was registered on a complaint by Najma Thabsheera, former general secretary of Haritha.

He said the issue had been amicably settled during a mediation at the instance of a senior IUML leader. It was jointly resolved by the complainant and the petitioner that it was essential to resolve all disputes between them, and that the circumstances warranted that they should function together in the best interest of the organisation.

Ms. Thabsheera had also filed a sworn affidavit before the Kerala High Court saying that the issue had been resolved, and that she did not want to continue with the prosecution proceedings. Mr. Navas sought to quash the case in view of the amicable settlement of the case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.