High Court stays case against Health Minister

December 22, 2022 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the criminal proceedings initiated against Minister for Health and Family Welfare Veena George in a case registered by the Ernakulam North police on a complaint of Crime magazine editor T.P. Nandakumar. In his complaint, Mr. Nandakumar had alleged that the Minister had conspired with other accused persons to tarnish him and his news agency. The stay order was passed on a petition filed by the Minister contending that the allegations against her were vague.