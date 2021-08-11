High Court stays blacklisting of firm by RBDCK

Special CorrespondentKochi

Close on the heels of Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Limited(RBDCK) blacklisting Mary Matha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. a month ago, citing inordinate delay in completing a ₹62.58-crore work on Cusat campus, the High Court of Kerala stayed the blacklisting of the company.

It termed the blacklisting as a violation of the assurance given to the court by RBDCK and said the alleged non-clearance of bills was not in keeping with a government company.

Responding to this, RBDCK sources said another case on the same issue, regarding a show-cause notice issued to the firm before issuing the termination notice, was pending before the court and is scheduled for hearing in a fortnight. “We are yet to decide on the course of action,” they said.

“The RBDCK had cleared all bills certified by Kitco, which oversaw the projects’ engineering aspects. We terminated the contract and blacklisted the firm since it completed only 18% of the works within 24 months,” the sources said.