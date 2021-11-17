High Court sets deadline for street vendors to obtain licence

KOCHI

17 November 2021 21:36 IST

700 applicants issued permission, Kochi Corpn tells court

Only those street vendors, who have obtained the certificates of vending from the Town Vending Committee of the Kochi Corporation, will be permitted to carry on street vending activities within the limits of the Kochi Corporation from December 1, the Kerala High Court has ordered.

The corporation informed the court that it had issued identity cards to 700 street vendors out of the 876 vendors who were eligible for the issuance of identity cards. Efforts were being taken to trace the remaining eligible ones.

The court asked the local body to complete the process of issuance of the identity cards and certificates of vending before November 30.

The street vendors, who are operating within the limits of the corporation without obtaining the licences can approach the Town Vending Committee. On receiving the application, the committee should pass the orders on such applications within one month. However, from December 1, such applicants should not be permitted to carry of street vending till they obtained the certificate from the committee, the court directed.

The court suo motu impleaded the Ernakulam District Collector and the Commissioner of Police for implementing the directives of the court.