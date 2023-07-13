High Court sentences V4 chief to imprisonment in contempt of court case

July 13, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sentenced Nipun Cherian, president, V4 Kochi, to four months’ simple imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of ₹2,000 on him for making contemptuous speech against Justice N. Nagaresh.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias C.P. also dismissed Mr. Cherian’s plea to suspend the punishment to enable him to file an appeal against the verdict before the Supreme Court.

The court initiated the contempt of court proceedings following his speech at Chellanam in Kochi on October 25, 2022, which had cast aspersions on the honesty and integrity of the judge and accused the judge of being corrupt

The court observed that the charge against Mr. Cherian stood established primarily on account of his admission regarding the making of the speech as also on account of the lack of any material that would inspire confidence in the court regarding the truth of the offending statements made in that speech.

The court also observed that the judge had passed the judgment with directions as part of his judicial duty. The court could not lose sight of the fact that the allegations were levelled against the judge without the litigant having explored the option of preferring an appeal against the judgment of the judge on merit. Faced with such a conduct on the part of the litigant, “we cannot remain silent spectators to such frontal attacks on the majesty of the judicial institution which is often seen as the last bastion of hope for litigants in the country. Under such circumstances, and more so since the conduct of the respondent throughout the proceedings has been that of an obstinate and arrogant litigant whose actions are intended to lower the public faith in the judicial institution through the baseless allegations made against the judge, he did not deserve any lenient view in the matter of punishment,” the court added.

The court also directed the Station House Officer, Cyber Cell, Ernakulam, to take all steps necessary for removing the video containing the offensive speech by Mr. Cherian from all electronic media platforms forthwith.

