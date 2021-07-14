Kochi

High Court seeks VACB view on Ebrahim Kunju’s plea

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau(VACB) to respond to the plea of former PWD Minister and an accused in the Palarivattom flyover corruption case, V.K. Ebrahim Kunju seeking to lift one of his bail conditions

He sought to waive the condition which barred him from leaving Ernakulam district without the prior permission of the court. He pointed out that the investigation into the case had been completed and the factual report forwarded to the VACB directorate in May 2021 for obtaining sanction for his prosecution. He was facing great hardships due to the condition.


