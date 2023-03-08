Kerala High Court seeks short- and long-term plans for waste collection, disposal

March 08, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Kochi Corporation Secretary to issue notices to all establishments which had not put in place the equipment required for handling the bulk solid waste generated to do so within the minimum timeframe.

When the suo moto case relating to the Brahmapuram fire came up for hearing, the Bench directed the Secretary to place before the court orders on the implementation of immediate, short- and long-term measures at the Brahmapuram plant and also on improving source collection, handling and disposal of solid waste.

The Bench also asked the Secretary to start the waste collection process from Thursday. The court pointed out that from Thursday last week, the Corporation had not been collecting waste. “How many more days do you need for that job?” the court asked, to which the Secretary said that the Corporation would pick up waste from Thursday.

The court told the Secretary to prepare a windrow composting plan immediately. To a query, the Secretary told the court that there was a fresh outbreak of fire at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. However, it had been brought under control. He submitted that since Tuesday a stand-by team had been working through the night to deal with the situation. The staff at the site could not immediately use water hydrants because there was no a dedicated power supply line to the plant.

The court asked the State Pollution Control Board Chairman, who was also present at the hearing, to set up more air monitoring stations in the city, observing that the four monitoring stations that were at present operational were inadequate for a big city like Kochi.