High Court seeks report on maintaining Perandoor Canal

KOCHI

04 February 2022 22:39 IST

Corpn says team deputed to keep water channel free of obstacles

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Kochi Corporation to file a report regarding the steps taken for maintaining the Perandoor Canal to ensure the free flow of water through it.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive when a case relating to prevention of flooding in the city came up for hearing.

The corporation submitted that an engineer had been deputed for the maintenance and that the engineer and his team would ensure that it was kept free of obstacles in future.

The court also directed the corporation to make available the list of persons who had been allowed to occupy the areas over the slabs of Mullassery Canal.

It was pointed out that the rejuvenation of the Mullassery Canal was being done under the third phase of “Operation Breakthrough”. Even though the works were on, their progress was slow because of various reasons, including the setting up of shops over the canal by shopkeepers and vendors. They had not yet been relocated.

The corporation submitted that all the stakeholders were working in unison and several alternatives were thought of for relocating those doing business over the canal.

The district administration submitted that a concrete proposal would be placed before the court in this regard.