High Court seeks report on KSRTC bus services to Sabarimala

December 03, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

It asks State Government to submit a report on whether booking of tickets in KSRTC buses from Nilakkal to Pampa can be done on the virtual-queue platform that can be availed for darshan at Sabarimala temple

John L. Paul

The Kerala High Court directed the State Government to submit a report on whether booking of tickets for KSRTC buses from Nilakkal to Pampa can be done on the virtual-queue platform that can be availed for darshan at Sabarimala temple.

The suo motu intervention by the court followed a letter sent by a pilgrim, citing difficulties in return journey in KSRTC buses on the corridor. The court further sought steps to overcome hassles in the bus journey, by readying adequate amenities at Pampa and by introducing adequate number of buses.

The Devaswom Bench comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and P.G. Ajithkumar sought a report from the Special Commissioner in this regard and directed stern action against illegal parking. It also sought a report on whether adequate accommodation had been readied for dolly bearers.

