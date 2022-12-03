  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

High Court seeks report on KSRTC bus services to Sabarimala

It asks State Government to submit a report on whether booking of tickets in KSRTC buses from Nilakkal to Pampa can be done on the virtual-queue platform that can be availed for darshan at Sabarimala temple

December 03, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

John L. Paul

The Kerala High Court directed the State Government to submit a report on whether booking of tickets for KSRTC buses from Nilakkal to Pampa can be done on the virtual-queue platform that can be availed for darshan at Sabarimala temple.

The suo motu intervention by the court followed a letter sent by a pilgrim, citing difficulties in return journey in KSRTC buses on the corridor. The court further sought steps to overcome hassles in the bus journey, by readying adequate amenities at Pampa and by introducing adequate number of buses.

The Devaswom Bench comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and P.G. Ajithkumar sought a report from the Special Commissioner in this regard and directed stern action against illegal parking. It also sought a report on whether adequate accommodation had been readied for dolly bearers.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.