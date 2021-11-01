High Court seeks report on action against police officers

KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kochi City Police Commissioner to file a report regarding the action taken against erring police officers in connection with the allegation by Delhi-based parents living in Kochi that a police officer had demanded ₹5 lakh for releasing their two daughters from a care home.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while dealing with the suo motu case registered on the basis of a newspaper report, also directed the officer to explain the action against an assistant sub inspector and other police officers on the allegations of the family that they were forced to buy air tickets for the officers to travel to Delhi to trace their daughters.

The court observed that the allegations were very serious. They had destroyed a family. Why the officers involved had not been suspended in connection with the allegations, the court asked.

In its report, the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA), which was asked by the court to interact with the two girls, said that the daughters had claimed that their brothers were fond of them and had never abused them. They also deposed that they made false allegations against their brothers under police pressure. The girls were very firm that they wanted to return to their family forthwith. The police had alleged that cases had been booked against their two brothers under the POCSO Act on the basis of the two girls’ statement.

The court also ordered that the girls be reunited with their parents forthwith. The court directed that the protection officer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act should keep a vigil on them and ensure their welfare on a continuous basis.