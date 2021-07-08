High Court seeks KWA response to Kochi Corpn suggestion

KOCHI

08 July 2021 23:40 IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Kerala Water Authority to inform the court whether it was agreeable to a proposal by the Kochi Corporation for constructing an outlet for emptying water from the M.G. Road directly into the backwaters on the west side of the road through the property of the KWA.

The corporation, in a report filed before the court in the case relating to flooding of the city, pointed out that an outlet could be constructed from M.G. Road to the west on the land of the KWA.

The court also directed Sunil Jacob Jose, amicus curiae, to look into the complaint that works being done by the CSML were not thorough and without proper planning.

Advertising

Advertising