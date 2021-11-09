High Court seeks govt response on plea against mall

KOCHI

09 November 2021 18:54 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the State Government on a petition challenging the collection of parking fees at Lulu international shopping mall in Kochi.

Justice N. Nagaresh passed the order on a writ petition filed by Bosco Louis of Kalamassery. According to him, when he visited the mall, he was asked to pay for parking his car at the mall. The petitioner then told the persons engaged in collecting the parking fee that they had no right to collect the parking fee.

The petitioner also sought a directive to the State Government to conduct an inquiry into the collection of parking fees from customers at all the malls and take punitive action against the violators of the law.

