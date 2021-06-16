High Court returns PIL for investigation

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday returned for rectifying the defects in the filing procedure a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe by a Centre government agency into the alleged illegal cutting and removal of valuable trees from Wayanad and other districts Justice N. Anil Kumar observed that the PIL was filed as a private interest litigation. The petitioner had not suffered any loss or injury personally on account of the acts alleged.

The Bench also observed that the petition was filed without complying with Section 146 A of the High Court of Kerala Rules, which required the petitioner of a PIL to file an affidavit affirming that he had no personal or private interest in the matter and that there was no authoritative pronouncement by the Supreme Court or the High Court on the question raised and that the result of the litigation should not lead to any undue gain for himself or for anyone associated with him.