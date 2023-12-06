ADVERTISEMENT

High Court restraint on strike by unions at BPCL’s Ambalamugal plant

December 06, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has restrained the Kerala Pradesh Petroleum and Gas Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Kerala State Tank Lorry Workers’ Union (CITU) and their members from going ahead with the strike at the bottling plant of BPCL at Ambalamugal during the pendency of a writ petition by All Kerala LPG Transporters’ Association and others against the strike.

The petition sought to declare the strike as illegal and to make appropriate arrangements for transporting LPG from the bottling plant to various destinations.

The court pointed out that Section 22 of the Industrial Disputes (ID) Act prohibited strikes in respect of public utility services. When the transportation of LPG cylinders is treated as a public utility service, the relevant provisions of the Kerala Essential Services Maintenance Act (KESMA) 1994 shall be invoked by the District Collector to take legal action against workers who violated the statutory prohibition and code of contract.

Therefore, any strike called by unions during the conciliation proceedings is against Section 22 of the ID Act. The Labour Commissioner had initiated conciliation meetings to resolve the issue.

