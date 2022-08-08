High Court restraint on action against BPL students for not paying fee

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed self-financing medical colleges to refrain from taking any form of detrimental action against students of the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category for not paying fee.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a writ petition challenging the withdrawal of scholarship available to BPL category students. The petitioners said they had accepted seats in self-financing medical colleges allotted to them under the impression that they were entitled to scholarships. They were being threatened with expulsion from the college for not paying fee, the petitioners alleged.

The court ordered that BPL category students would not be put to any detriment in any form, including expulsion, solely because they had not paid the fee.