High Court restrains Thrikkakara municipality from constructing pump house

October 18, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrikkakara municipality was restrained by the Kerala High Court from constructing a pump house as the proposal was found to be in violation of the Kerala Municipality Building Rules, 2019.

Justice Sathish Nainan issued the order on a writ petition filed by a few traders, who were running shops from a plot located near the site of the proposed pump house.

The petitioners contended that the municipality was planning to construct the water pump house with a tank without maintaining the required side-yard as required under Rule 26 of the Building Rules. They also argued that the Rules prescribed a minimum two-metre side-yard for a building with a built-up area up to 200 square metres.

However, the municipality contended that the petitioners were not the owners of the property or the shop rooms and were trespassers. It argued that the civic body was entitled for an exemption from the Municipal Building Rules for the work. The supply of water for people was to be treated as an essential service for the community.

However, the court held that the municipality could not claim exemption.

The court concluded that the construction proposed by the municipality was in violation of the Municipality Building Rules and ordered that the civic body could not proceed with it.

