High Court restrains Ernakulam Siva Temple committee from conducting ritual

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has restrained the Kshethra Kshema Samithi of the Ernakulam Siva Temple from conducting ‘Ashtadravya Mahaganapathi Homam’ at the temple on August 15 and collecting money from devotees for it, without obtaining permission from the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB).

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice N. Nagaresh, while passing the order recently, directed the Samithi to forthwith remove the boards set up on the temple premises announcing the conduct of ‘homam’ and soliciting money for it.

The court also directed the Samithi to hand over the key of the kitchen and storeroom of the temple to the Devaswom officer for inspection of valuables by the Assistant Commissioner (Valuables).

The court issued the order on a suo moto case registered in connection with the trade fair being organised by the Samithi at the Ernakulathappan ground. When the case was taken up for hearing, the CDB submitted that though it was stated on the boards exhibited on the temple premises that the ‘Ashtadravya Mahaganapathi Homam’ was being conducted in association with the board, the board had never permitted the Samithi to conduct the ‘homam’ or collect money from devotees. Nor was the board told about the proposed ‘homam’ by the Samithi.

The board said the Samithi had attempted to create misunderstanding among devotees and unpleasant scenes on the temple premises.

