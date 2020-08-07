High Court raps Kochi Corporation

KOCHI

07 August 2020 00:13 IST

“Callous attitude” towards pedestrians criticised

The Kochi Corporation has come under fire from the Kerala High Court for its “callous attitude” toward pedestrians as it allowed construction of stalls and other structures on footpaths and paved tiles in an uneven manner on the walkways.

Justice Anil K. Narendran slammed the civic body when a petition filed by Praveen George, seeking a directive to the Corporation to prevent unauthorised construction of fish stalls on the footpath in front of his property on Chilavannoor Bund Road, came up for hearing.

The court observed that “the conduct of the Kochi Corporation in constructing the fish stall/structure on the footpath of Chilavannoor Bund Road after spending considerable amount for the construction and maintenance of the footpath showed its callous attitude toward pedestrians, including those with disabilities and reduced mobilities, as well as scant regard to the law” laid down by the High Court.

At various places within the Corporation limits, footpaths were uneven or sloped and vehicles parked in front of buildings protruded onto the footpaths. Shops had sprung up on footpaths immediately after slip-resistant tiles were laid by spending lakhs of rupees. The court reminded the Corporation that the convenience of pedestrians should be the paramount consideration.

The court directed the Corporation to file an affidavit in three weeks, stating the steps taken to ensure the mobility and safety of pedestrians.

The court directed the Corporation to produce the approved layout of the Chilavannoor Bund Road and also the proposed construction on the footpath as well as the amount spent for the construction and maintenance of the footpath.

The court adjourned the petition to August 14 for further hearing.