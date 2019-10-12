High Court raps corporation for non-compliance

The Kerala High Court has orally observed that it will recommend the dissolution of the Kochi Corporation Council if the civic body fails to explain by Wednesday as to why it did not implement court orders on implementing the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood ad Regulation) Act.

The court made the observation on a petition filed by A. Ravi and others.

The petitioners, who are street vendors conducting business at Panampilly Nagar, contended that the corporation had not convened the Town Vending Committee as mandated by law. Mayor Soumini Jain and the Corporation Secretary unilaterally decided to evict or relocate street vendors without the concurrence of the Town Vending Committee, the petitioners submitted.

The civic body has failed to implement the provisions of the act. The Mayor is refusing to implement the Act though it is Central legislation, they said.

List of vendors

Though a list of street vendors of Kochi was drawn up, the council rejected it, even as it had no right to consider it. Even after the High Court stayed the eviction of street vendors, the civic body refused to abide by the directive and evicted them. The Act states that no vendor cannot be evicted without completing the survey and issuing certificates to vendors, submitted the petitioners.