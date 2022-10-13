High Court quashes case against CPI(M) leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Thursday quashed the criminal case registered against 12 CPI(M) leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat, former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, in connection with forming a human chain in Thiruvananthapuram in 2009 in protest against the signing of a trade agreement with the ASEAN by India.

The case had been registered based on a complaint, alleging unlawful assembly and rioting and causing obstruction on roads. Mr. Karat and others said in their petition that the human chain was formed in the exercise of their right under Article 19 of the Constitution as a mark of their protest against an act that they presumed to be contrary to their beliefs. The allegations were politically motivated, they said

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas while allowing the petition, pointed out that a protest or an assembly of persons without any criminal force or show of criminal force would not make the assembly unlawful. There was no allegation of any criminal force used by any of the accused or any of the members of the assembly. Nor was there any inconvenience or obstruction caused to the public for an extended period of time. The complainant had not alleged that the normal life of the community was crippled or paralysed.

The right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to form an assembly guaranteed under the Constitution would be a dead letter if every assembly was regarded as offensive conduct. The right to dissent and the freedom to express views contrary to the views of the government are not offensive conduct. In fact, the right to dissent was the core of every democratic establishment, the court further observed.