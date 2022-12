December 22, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the police to take appropriate steps to see that protection was granted to St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica Cathedral administrator Father Antony Puthavelil.

The court also asked the police to maintain law and order around the basilica.

The order was issued on a petition by the priest who alleged that he faced threat to his life from henchmen supporting certain self-styled organisations that defied the laws of the Church.