High Court orders KSEB to remove untagged cables

February 24, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to ensure that every cable drawn through its posts in the city was identified and tagged within 10 days. The board was also told to take steps to remove the cables that are not tagged or identified within the specified time.

Justice Devan Ramachandran asked the KSEB to inform all entities that had permission to draw cables of the directive. The court directed the Kochi Corporation to identify and tag all cables running through the poles authorised by it.

The amici curiae told the court that a lawyer was seriously injured after getting entangled in a low-hanging cable in the city recently. The Corporation Secretary submitted that it was taking effective measures to remove cables.

The court also directed the Motor Vehicles department to ensure that the WhatsApp number (62381-00100) for reporting traffic violations by private buses was displayed on both the rear and front side of every bus ,at least on the rear side.

The court also ordered that all unauthorised parking, at least on main roads, was stopped and action taken against drivers, including seizing of vehicles, at least from the second instance of violation.