High Court orders Kochi Corporation to desilt drains in one week

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 01, 2022 23:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Kochi Corporation to desilt drainage system in one week in MG Road area, Edappally Thannikkal, Power House Extension Road, South railway station, and KSRTC bus stand which experience waterlogging.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also ordered that mapping of the drainage system should be undertaken simultaneously with the cleaning of drains. The court directed the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to rework the estimate for shifting pipelines from the “Mullassery canal and inform the court.”

The court directed the monitoring committee to hold discussions with the KWA and Cochin Shipyard to have a lined canal from MG Road either through the property of the KWA or Cochin Shipyard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation was also directed to launch a drive against dumping of waste, including plastic waste, into drains and deal with rule violators under the strongest warrant of the law without reservation or exemption.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

When the case pertaining to flooding in the city came up for hearing, the court observed that the work on Mullassery canal needed to be completed quickly. It said that emergent and expeditious measures had to be taken as the city was subject to flooding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app