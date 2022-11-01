High Court orders Kochi Corporation to desilt drains in one week

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Kochi Corporation to desilt drainage system in one week in MG Road area, Edappally Thannikkal, Power House Extension Road, South railway station, and KSRTC bus stand which experience waterlogging.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also ordered that mapping of the drainage system should be undertaken simultaneously with the cleaning of drains. The court directed the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to rework the estimate for shifting pipelines from the “Mullassery canal and inform the court.”

The court directed the monitoring committee to hold discussions with the KWA and Cochin Shipyard to have a lined canal from MG Road either through the property of the KWA or Cochin Shipyard.

The Corporation was also directed to launch a drive against dumping of waste, including plastic waste, into drains and deal with rule violators under the strongest warrant of the law without reservation or exemption.

When the case pertaining to flooding in the city came up for hearing, the court observed that the work on Mullassery canal needed to be completed quickly. It said that emergent and expeditious measures had to be taken as the city was subject to flooding.