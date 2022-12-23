ADVERTISEMENT

High Court orders CBI probe into death of Punalur boy

December 23, 2022 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of a boy at Punalur.

The Class 10 student, who went to a bakery at Punalur to have juice on March 26, 2011 after his SSLC exams, had collapsed with an outcry and died. The autopsy report indicated that the death was due to poisoning. However, the investigation by the local police and the Crime Branch had failed to conclusively and pin-pointedly conclude that it was a case of homicide.

Though the needle of suspicion was pointed at the boy’s classmates, who were present with him at the bakery, the investigating team found that there was nothing to conclude with absolute certainty that they were involved in the incident.

The Crime Branch, in the absence of conclusive evidence on the nature of the death, wanted to treat it as an undetected case.

Justice Kauser Edappagath noted that it was a fit case for a CBI probe. The truth must come out after thorough and proper investigation by the CBI, the court said. It asked the police to hand over the case records to the CBI.

