High Court orders arrest of V4Kochi leader Nipun Cherian

February 22, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has asked the District Police Chief, Ernakulam, to arrest and produce V4Kochi leader Nipun Cherian before it on February 28 at 10.15 a.m.

The Bench, comprising Justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and C.P. Mohammed Nias, which issued a non-bailable warrant against Mr. Cherian in a contempt of court case, noted that his wilful and continued absence from the court was annoying. Though he was issued a stern warning earlier, the contemner was not present in the court on the day, the Bench said.

The conduct of Mr. Cherian, against whom the court had found prima facie case for a Contempt of Court Act and who is facing trial in that regard, was far from satisfactory, the court noted.