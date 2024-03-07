ADVERTISEMENT

High Court judges visit Brahmapuram plant

March 07, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Bechu Kurien Thomas and Justice P. Gopinath at the Brahmapuram waste management plant in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Justices Bechu Kurian and P. Gopinath of the Kerala High Court visited the solid waste treatment plant of the Kochi Corporation on March 7 (Thursday).

The High Court had taken suo motu case in connection with the fire outbreak at the plant that raged for almost a fortnight in March last year. A Division Bench of the High Court had recently considered the case. The visit of the judges was meant to take stock of the works being carried out in the plant, including measures taken to avert and fight fire outbreaks.

The judges arrived at the plant around 3.30 p.m. Initially, they took stock of the progress of segregation of waste for biomining. The progress of the proposed black soldier fly plants for treatment of biodegradable waste was also reviewed. They also interacted with operators of the plant.

The progress of the proposed compressed biogas (CBG) plant to be set up by BPCL Kochi Refinery on 10 acres handed over by the Kochi Corporation was also reviewed by the judges.

Local Self Government Special Secretary Muhammed Y. Safirulla, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, and Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) P.V. Abbas were present.

