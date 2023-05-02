ADVERTISEMENT

High Court issues directive to govt. to complete process of varying master plan of Maradu municipality

May 02, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the State government to issue a draft notification under Chapter VIII of the Kerala Town and Country Planning Act, 2016, varying the master plan for the Maradu municipality to exclude areas near Kundanoor from the industrial zone.

The Bench also directed the municipality to place a copy of its resolution passed on March 20, seeking to exclude the area from the industrial zone, before the Chief Town Planner and the government which should complete the process within three weeks.

The court ordered the government to take steps to publish the draft nomination and call for objection within a further period of sixty days, and the entire process should be completed in two months, if no objection was received.

The Bench passed the order recently while allowing an appeal filed by the Maradu municipality against a single judge’s verdict quashing the order of the municipality refusing to renew the building permit already issued to a construction company for building an apartment complex. The judge issued the order on the grounds that the construction of a residential apartment beyond 300 square metres in an industrial area could not be permitted in view of the approved master plan.

It was brought to the notice of the court that only a few industrial units existed in the zone, and that the area had already been converted into a non-industrial area by usage. Besides, the master plan had been approved as early as 1981, and it was modified in 2007. Moreover, the municipality passed a resolution seeking to exclude the area from the industrial zone.

