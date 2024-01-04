High Court grants former govt. pleader more time to surrender

January 04, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended by 10 days the time given to former senior government pleader P.G. Manu to surrender before the police in a case of alleged sexual assault of his client.

Dismissing his anticipatory bail plea on December 22, the court had directed him to surrender before the police in 10 days. In his petition, he said he had already approached the Supreme Court against the dismissal of his anticipatory bail by the High Court, and it was yet to be listed before a Bench.

Justice Gopinath P., while extending the time, made it clear that no further extension of time would be granted under any circumstances.